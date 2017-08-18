President attends meeting for regions devpt and state programs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the meeting for the socioeconomic development of the regions and implementation of state programs held in Burabai, Akmola region today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the Executive Office of the President, the Prime Minister, their Deputies, Senate Speaker, governors of the regions, mayors of cities of Astana and Almaty, as well as the chiefs of central executive agencies.

The attendees discussed the issues concerning the implementation of the state development programs, spiritual modernization, and the reports on the socioeconomic situation in the regions.



It was Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin who took the floor first. He presented a report on the progress of programs "Nurly Zhol", "Nurly Zher", the State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development, the Employment and the Mass Entrepreneurship Development programs.

Following the Deputy Prime Minister's report, the Head of State highlighted certain indicators of the state programs that require the attention of the Government.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the ‘Quantity of goods and services produced at Special Trade Zones' indicator has shown inefficiency for two years. He added that the Nurly Zher Program covers cheapened mortgage loans for the population and loans for the real estate developers.



Besides, the President of Kazakhstan drew the attention of Investment and Development Minister Zhenis Kassymbek to the problems of non-resource exports and the issues related to the implementation of projects within the Industrialization Map.

The Head of State also highlighted the issues of productive employment development program and the mechanisms of targeted social support distribution.

After that Deputy Prime Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov made a report on the progress in agro-industrial complex development program.

Taking into account the information given by Askar Myrzakhmetov, Nursultan Nazarbayev asked about the Government's actions with regard to the troubled agricultural holdings and the results of the preparatory works for harvesting.

In addition, Marat Tazhin, Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President, and Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications, made reports on the implementation of the "The Course towards the Future: Spiritual Modernization" program and the country digitalization respectively.



