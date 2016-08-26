President awarded Olympic champions with Barys Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded gold champions of the Rio Olympic Games - Boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov, swimmer Dmitriy Balandin and weightlifter Nijat Rahimov - with the 2nd degree Barys State Order.

Boxers Vassiliy Levit and Adilbek Niyazymbetov received the high state award too.

Barys Order is awarded in Kazakhstan for contribution to strengthening statehood and sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan; to ensuring peace, consolidation of the society and unity of the people of Kazakhstan; to state, industrial, research, socio-cultural and public activity; to strengthening cooperation between the nations, rapprochement and mutual enrichment of national cultures, friendly relations between countries.

“I am happy that I could justify your hopes and hopes of my people. Dear Mr. President, I am 25 and I am an age-mate of independence of Kazakhstan. You exert every effort to make the children of independence be successful,” said Daniyar Yeleussinov.

“This victory is yours. You do everything to make us achieve the highest results in sport. I would like to thank you for making my dream come true – to listen to the Kazakh anthem from the Olympic rostrum,” said Dmitriy Balandin.