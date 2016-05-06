EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:56, 06 May 2016 | GMT +6

    President awards highest military and special ranks

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree on conferring high military and special ranks, class ranks.

    President assigned the following military ranks:
    Aviation Lieutenant General to Nurlan Ormanbetov;
    Vice-Admiral Zhandarbek Zhanzakov;
    the special rank of lieutenant-general of the State Protection Service to Amantay Kurenbekov;
    the rank of Major General to Lut Alchekenov, Darkhan Dilmanov, Nurlan Kashaganov, Sagatbek Nurahmetov, Zhandos Omarkulov, Muhomethali Satov;
    the rank of Aviation Major General to Aidyn Aimbetov, Nurlan Karbenov;
    the special rank of Major-General of the National Security to Abilseit Duyisebayev;
    the special rank of Major-General of the Foreign Intelligence to Kuzembek Adenov;
    the special rank of Major General of the State Security Service to Ardak Ashimbekuly;
    the special rank of police major general to Igor Lepekha;
    the class rank of State Counselor of Justice of class-3 to Marat Kaybzhanov, Saparbek Nurpeisov, Ulugbek Patsayev.
    President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Astana. Akorda, May 5, 2016

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!