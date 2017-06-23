President awards Kazakhstan's best policemen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with law enforcement officers, dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Kazakh Internal Affairs Bodies establishment and the Police Day, the Akorda press service reported.

Congratulating the attendees on the anniversary date, the Head of State noted that the bodies of internal affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan were established on this day a quarter-century ago.

"It was a crucial step in the initial stage of our Independence. The history of the internal affairs bodies formation is closely linked to our state development history," President Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed that there are many examples of selflessness and true heroism shown by Kazakhstani policemen.

"These people are in the forefront of the struggle against the manifestations of crime and the first ones to protect the rights and freedoms of our citizens. In recent years, the results of your work are obvious. As such, the crime rate has decreased by over 15 percent as compared to the last year. The rate of serious and very serious crimes detection has reached 72pct. The citizen security level has significantly increased in the streets of our cities and villages, where the number of crimes has reduced by over 14pct," the Head of State noted.

Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that amid the global instability, the trust in policemen, representatives of the authorities, is more important than ever.

"The society and state modernization is only possible with your impeccable adherence to the call of duty and mission. That is why, within the adopted programs, we are now working on restructuring and reorganization, which resulted in establishing the local police service. It is necessary to keep strict watch over the lawfulness observance with regard to the citizens' rights and freedoms. This is one of the key factors for the sustainable and stable development of our country. The modern effective police service also contributes to the competitiveness of the state and the people," the President of Kazakhstan summed up.

In addition, the Head of State informed them on the decision to raise the law enforcement bodies employees' wages by 25 percent from July 1, 2017 so that to ensure the implementation of the above strategic objectives.

"Looking at you, people judge about powers of the state. In this regard, a police officer should set an example for everyone. I am sure the Kazakh policemen will continue to do their utmost, using their experience and energy, to successfully fulfill their noble duty," Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.

In the course of the meeting, the Head of State awarded the outstanding officers with certificates of appreciation, medals and orders for their courage and excellence in the line of duty.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan thanked those present for their service and wished health, well-being and success in their responsible work.