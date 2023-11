ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree awarding the title of Kazakhstannyn Enbek Eri (Kazakhstan's Hero of Labor) to Ryshat Amrenov, Mukash Iskandirov and Boris Knyazev, the Akorda's press service reports.

The decree №124 was signed on December 3, 2015. It becomes effective from the day of its signing.