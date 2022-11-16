EN
    12:16, 16 November 2022

    President backs idea of creating venture fund in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Creative industries turned into the key drivers of economic growth of many metropolises. We need to create conditions for full-fledged self-realization of talented people in our country. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at today’s meeting with the public of Almaty, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «More than 19,000 companies are operating today in the country’s creative industry. Over 40% of all IT companies are based in Almaty,«he noted.

    »Almaty becomes attractive for digital nomads. I support Almaty Mayor’s Office’s idea to create a municipal venture fund with the initial capitalization at $10bln. It is important to attract private funds to this project,» said the President and expressed confidence that the new venture fund will give a fresh impulse to the development of creative industries eco-system.


