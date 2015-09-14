EN
    15:17, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President believes Kazakh universities have a lot to offer to Tajik students

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested Tajik youth enrolling into Kazakhstan universities.

    "I invite Tajik youth to enroll into higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan," President Nazarbayev extended invitation after holding bilateral negotiations with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan can offer foreign students an array of international universities. "Kazakhstan is also ready to offer educational grants to study at those universities," Nursultan Nazarbayev said, adding that there are dozens of foreign students who pursue their degrees at Kazakhstani universities. "Those are mainly concentrated in Turkestan, Almaty and Astana," the Kazakh President noted.

