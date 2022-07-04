President briefed on KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of JSC NC «KazMunayGas» Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed about the implementation of KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry, including a polypropylene plant in Atyrau region set to be launched this August, as well as other projects on polypropylene and butadiene production.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev also reported on the current state and prospects of development of JSC OzenMunaiGas and work done to maintain social stability in Mangistau region.

According to him, KazMunayGas opened its Representative Office in Aktau to solve the social and labor relations and issues of affiliated companies. The company implements an educational project for children of Zhanaozen and a project on construction of a schoolchildren palace and sports grounds, he added.

Following results of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions related to the timely implementation of investment projects and maintenance of social stability.

