President: Business Roadmap 2020 proved to be instrumental

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes Kazakhstan should continue to pursue the Business Roadmap 2020 program in the future, Kazinform reports.

While delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, President Nazarbayev said he is convinced that the Business Roadmap 2020 program launched back in 2010 should be continued in the future.



The Head of State said that during his working trips to the regions he was convinced that the program had proved to be instrumental and it should be extended until 2025.



It was noted that the program will require additional funding - at least 30 billion tenge a year. This, according to the President, will allow to create at least 22,000 new jobs for Kazakhstan in next three years.



President Nazarbayev also highlighted the role of business in creating new workplaces for Kazakhstanis countrywide.