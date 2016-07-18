President called nation not to succumb to provocations in information space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the operational meeting of the Security Council, President Nursultan Nazarbayev called the nation not to succumb to provocations in information space, the press service of Akorda informs.

Minister of Internal Affairs K.Kassymov, Chairman of the National Security Committee V.Zhumakanov and other members of the Council reported to the meeting participants on the situation in Almaty.

The Head of State expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wounded during the shootout and charged the governmental structures to render all required assistance to them.

“Almaty saw a terrorist attack,today which, unfortunately, led again to death of people. I express deepest condolences to the families of the dead and wounded. All of them must be provided with appropriate psychological and financial assistance. Law-enforcement structures must take measures to ensure law and order in the city,” Nazarbayev stressed.

Besides, the Head of State called the citizens not to succumb to provocations in information space.

"The law-enforcement bodies are now investigating who these assailants were and what goals they pursued. The places of mass gathering of people must be properly protected. Emergency measures on providing medical care to the wounded people must be taken. We need also to regularly inform the citizens of Almaty in order to ensure public peace. Any panic rumors must be suppressed and provocateurs must be identified. The citizens of Almaty and the entire country must be confident that we take stringent measures to restore order,” said the President.

At the end of the meeting the Head of State charged Internal Affairs Minister K.Kassymov to leave for Almaty and take measures to stabilize the situation together with Mayor of the city.

Besides, the President charged Minister of Information and Communications to timely and fully inform the population of the situation and immediately respond to their requests.