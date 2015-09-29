EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    02:29, 29 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President called to eliminate arbitrary sanctions as contradicting UN Charter and international law

    None
    None
    NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to eliminate arbitrary imposition of sanctions as contradicting the UN Charter and international law provisions, such a statement was made by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

    The President said that the erosion of international law and weakening of global institutions was a dangerous challenge.

    He cautioned against the arbitrary imposition of sanctions, which contravene the United Nations Charter and international law. "The right to impose international sanctions that can affect the well-being of millions of people should remain the exclusive prerogative of the UN Security Council," President noted.

    Tags:
    UN President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!