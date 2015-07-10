EN
    08:47, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    President calls BRICS, SCO to expand transport and transit cooperation

    UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has called the BRICS and SCO to expand transport and transit cooperation.

    Head of State informed that Kazakhstan has adopted active measures to develop and modernize an integrated transport and logistics space under the new Kazakhstani program Nurly Zhol and as a supplement to the economic program of the Silk Road. Kazakh President stressed that the transformation of Central Asia into a key part of the global communications system facilitates construction of Kazakhstan section of "Western Europe - Western China" highway, the railway linking China and the Caspian Sea, and the railway corridor Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Persian Bay. "These transport arteries are intended to link Asia, Europe, the Caucasus and the Middle East. Another important achievement of our country is commissioning of Kazakhstan's terminal in the port of Lianyungang on the Yellow Sea. Since the beginning of its operation the volume of traffic between the Asia-Pacific region and Kazakhstan has increased by 80%," concluded N. Nazarbayev.

