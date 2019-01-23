President calls Kazakhstanis to take care of their health

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev calls Kazakhstanis to take care of their health.

At the Year of Youth Opening Ceremony held in Astana on Wednesday, the Head of State called to revive the tradition of organization of youth sports championships among universities and regions.



He reminded that 10-15% of human's health can be cured with medicines. "All the rest depends on how we move, what and how we eat, how we argue and on how psychologically resilient we are," the President said.

"A person must take responsibility for his or her own health," he stressed.



Take care of your health from your youth. I think, we should revive the tradition of organization of national youth championships among universities or regions to attract more young people to sport," he added.