ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has called on members of the Foreign Investors' Council to promote the International Financial Center "Astana" abroad.

"I invite you, members of the Foreign Investors' Council, to take active part in the creation and work of the Center and promote it abroad. Being friends of Kazakhstan and heads of the world's largest companies, you can spread the word in your countries about this important initiative on the territory of the Eurasian continent," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana on Friday.

The Head of State reminded he had invited heads of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world to manage the Center.

"Kazakhstan is ready to consider and support all your proposals on partnership within the framework of the Center. I am confident that our cooperation will facilitate sustainable, socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan and the entire region," President Nazarbayev added.