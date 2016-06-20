President calls on Kazakhstanis to take good care of natural resources

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has familiarized with the progress of development of a green belt around Astana city, the Akorda's press service reports.

The Head of State surveyed a forest seed plantation and a forest tree nursery "Ak kayin" and took part in the annual pheasant release ceremony.



Afterwards, the Kazakh President held a press briefing at which he stressed that the forest that had been planted since 1997 in the green zone now occupied an area of 73,000 ha.



"5,000 ha of new trees are added to the area annually. This forest now occupies the same area as the Burabay national park. Now our goal is to link this forest with the one that is situated in the Burabay resort. Next year, the forest will be stretched to Burabay and, then, to Pavlodar, Karaganda and Kostanay cities."



The President drew attention of those present to the necessity to develop forest cultivation in each region in order to improve ecological conditions in our country.



"Over these years, we've not only built the new capital Astana, we've also created the second Burabay resort. We've built the new city in the steppe and the green zone around it," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.



Additionally, the Head of State called on all citizens of Kazakhstan to contribute to greening and take good care of to its natural resources.