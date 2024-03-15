President calls on Kazakhstan's intellectuals to unite

Addressing only economic problems is not enough to become a truly developed country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the III session of the National Kurultay in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The President reminded of his 2023 Address to the Nation, in which he announced transit to a new economic policy.

He also reminded of the Government reshuffle and new tasks set to the Cabinet.

“However, addressing only economic problems is not enough to become a truly developed country. We need to work in a comprehensive manner, setting targets both in socio-economic and in ideological sphere. For this reason, the regular session of the National kurultai is being held in spring, but not in summer,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President dwelled on such pressing issue of Kazakhstani society as unity.

“It is crucial to strengthen the nation’s unity. The nation united through its common aspirations, will never come off a loser, and will always be ahead. The intellectual community, especially elder generation, plays a special role in strengthening the people’s unity. Unity of a nation begins from unity of its intellectual community. In other words, solidarity and harmony among well-known and respected people in our society are of paramount importance. They must serve as role-models and raise really important issues that contribute to strengthening the unity of the nation, and proper education of the younger generation,” said Tokayev.