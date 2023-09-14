President calls on regular dialogue between CA leading news agencies

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation between the Central Asian states at the the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Kazinform cites the Akorda.

At the event, the Head of State expressed confidence that fostering of ties in the sphere of education and science will play center stage in Central Asia given the stable demographic growth in the region.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan actively develops inter-university cooperation with the Central Asian countries. He praised the opening of the branches of Kazakhstani higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the upcoming unveiling of joint departments at Tajik universities. On top of that, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are in talks to open branches of their leadings universities in both countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also welcomed the opportunity to showcase to the world the unique nature and culture of our countries by promoting the ‘Central Asia’ tourist brand.

The Kazakh leader also called on the Central Asian partners to implement joint high-quality media projects, including setting up a region-wide TV channel and news websites. This can be promoted through a regular dialogue between the leading news agencies of the Central Asian region, he said.

In conclusion, President Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening of cooperation in the region and invited his counterparts to the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia slated to take place in Kazakhstan.