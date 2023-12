URALSK. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the West Kazakhstan region for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

According to the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali, the Head of State will get familiarized with the plans of reconstruction of the Airport of Uralsk and will visit a number of industrial and social facilities. A meeting with the region's public will be held as well.