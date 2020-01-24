President chairs session with governors of regions, mayors of cities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a session with akims (governors) of regions and mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Addressing those present, the President of Kazakhstan set a number of specific tasks requiring them to come up with prompt decisions regarding the most relevant problems in terms of the development of the regions.

According to President Tokayev, the priorities are to develop Kazakhstan’s economy, improve the quality of peoples’ lives and preserve domestic stability. «We all must work in the interests of the state,» he stressed.

The Head of State noted that this year will be filled with social and political events and jubilee dates which, in his words, should be of targeted character.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by highlighting the importance of holding the Year of Volunteer on a high level.

He also reminded the governors of the regions it is crucial to be prepared for emergency situations and pay utmost attention to the security of the citizens.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the work on the development of the regions and solution of the social problems is the key priority of all governors’ work.

After the session, the Head of State held separate meetings with a number of governors and mayors.