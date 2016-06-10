President charged Government to reconsider methods of law-enforcement structures' work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting of the Security Council, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev charged to reconsider the methods of work of the country's law-enforcement structures.

“It is high time to enhance our legislation, to analyze the programs adopted in this sphere and make appropriate amendments,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State emphasized that several foreign countries including the U.S., Israel, Germany and other countries apply various mechanisms aimed at ensuring transparency of using funds from foreign sources.

“The Government needs to consider this experience and submit propositions on implementation of the system of monitoring foreign financing of our citizens and organizations in Kazakhstan,” added the President.

According to him, the issue of prohibition of all types of guns across the country must be thoroughly studied from the viewpoint of ensuring security without application of similar radical measures.

“We need to toughen control over trafficking in arms, the regulations on its storage as well as to enhance responsibility for the violation of these regulations. We need also to conduct a comprehensive examination of all the subjects involved in this activity. The Internal Affairs Ministry must initiate amendments prohibiting sale of arms suitable for rapid and unauthorized use as well as toughening qualification requirements to ensuring safety of the facilities where arms, ammunition and explosive substances are stored. Besides, the Ministry has to check out the gun shops, which must be located in special buildings, but not in residential complexes,” the Head of State stressed.

N.Nazarbayev pointed out that uncontrolled migration, illegal settlements create favorable environment for crimes.

"The Government needs to accelerate its work on establishment of an integrated system of migration control based on implementation up-to-date technologies and set to development of the draft law on dactyloscopy management. Prior to this, we need to ensure the fulfillment of the mechanisms of registration and record of population. Local executives must assume personal responsibility for prevention of self-acquisition of land parcels by the population. I charge all the governors to conduct this work and report to me every six months. The opportunity of mandatory registration of all the migrants arriving in our country must be considered as well. All the above-mentioned measures must be reflected in regulatory-legal acts. The Government must also speed up the work on establishment of the National Bureau for Migration which will be responsible for control and regulation of migration processes and analysis in this sphere,” stressed the President.