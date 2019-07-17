EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:17, 17 July 2019 | GMT +6

    President charges Prosecutor General to punish those responsible for Arys tragedy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the results of the Prosecutor General’s Office in the first half of 2019 and plans for the upcoming period.

    The President was also briefed on how the Prosecutor General’s Office copes with its main functions of fighting crimes and ensuring public order. Gizat Nurdauletov also reported on the measures assumed to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens.

    President Tokayev charged the Prosecutor General to punish those responsible for the explosions that rocked the town of Arys this June.

    Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State said it is necessary to concentrate efforts to protect the rights of Kazakhstani citizens, fight corruption and shadow economy.

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Arys explosion President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!