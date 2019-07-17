President charges Prosecutor General to punish those responsible for Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the results of the Prosecutor General’s Office in the first half of 2019 and plans for the upcoming period.

The President was also briefed on how the Prosecutor General’s Office copes with its main functions of fighting crimes and ensuring public order. Gizat Nurdauletov also reported on the measures assumed to protect the constitutional rights of the citizens.

President Tokayev charged the Prosecutor General to punish those responsible for the explosions that rocked the town of Arys this June.

Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State said it is necessary to concentrate efforts to protect the rights of Kazakhstani citizens, fight corruption and shadow economy.