President charges to divide Almaty region into 2 parts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State declared the division of Almaty region into two parts, Kazinform reports.

Delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address Kasssym-Jomart Tokayev that Almaty region should be divided into Almaty and Zhetyssu regions. Kapshagai will be centre of Almaty region, while Taldykorgan will become the centre of Zhetyssu region.

Earlier the President suggested building the Abai region in the territory of the city of Semey and Ulytau region. The city of Semey will become the center of Abai region.