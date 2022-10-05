EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 05 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President charges to mend roads in Karaganda region

    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to repair some roads in the region, the Akorda press service reports.

    «Karaganda region is located in the country’s central part. The main highway connecting the country’s south and north runs through the region. Obviously, the quality of road has particular bearing on the development of the region. The Centre-South corridor is being built now,» the Head of State said.

    The President charged the Government to complete next year the construction of the Karaganda-Balkhash and Balkhash-Burulbaital highways. He also stressed that Karaganda-Zhezkazgan road is also of great importance. The repair works of the 500 km long road will let improve ties between the central districts and boost cargo traffic. It will also give an impetus to the development of Ulytau region and raise investment and tourist potential of the two regions.

    Besides, the Head of State charged to mend Karaganda-Karkaralinsk highway within two years to increase tourist potential of Karkaralinsk.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Transport President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!