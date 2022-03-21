EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 21 March 2022 | GMT +6

    President charges to promptly provide heat supplies in Petropavlovsk

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan Kumar Aksakalov reported early in the morning to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the progress of elimination of the consequences of the accident occurred at the Petropavlovsk power and heating plant led to heating outages, the President’s press service Telegram Channel reads.

    According to the Governor, a working group was set up there.

    The President charged to promptly provide heat supplies in the city of Petropavlovsk and other rural settlements.

    As earlier reported, one of the chimneys partially collapsed at the Petropavlovsk power and heating plant on March 20. One the preliminary causes is strong wind.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!