    15:26, 15 May 2018 | GMT +6

    President checks out West Kazakhstan poultry industry enterprises

    URALSK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to West Kazakhstan region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev made a stop at a poultry plant of Zhaiyk Agro LTD LLP on Tuesday, the Akorda press service reports.

    At the plant, President Nazarbayev was informed of its production capacities and realization of its products.

    Local meat brands Myasodel and Kublei reported on the day-to-day functioning to the Kazakh leader during his visit as well.

    Zhaiyk Agro LTD LLP produces 7,200 tons of poultry annually and exports up to 10% of its products abroad.

    Akorda Presidential Residence West Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan Agriculture
