President clarifies appointment of Yermekbayev as Defense Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the leadership team of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out at the meeting that over the past 25 years, having a strong military potential, the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan have become a reliable support for the country's independence thanks to the efforts of the Government and the personnel.

"In recent years, much has been done for the development of the Armed Forces. We have adopted a number of crucial strategic documents including the National Security Strategy, the Military Doctrine of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Concept of the Armed Forces Development, as well as regulatory legal acts in the field of defense," the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that in the face of the changed geopolitical situation and the new challenges, one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Defense is arms modernization and technological improvement.

"Therefore, I made the decision to appoint the Security Assistant, the Security Council Secretary, civilian manager Nurlan Baiuzakovich Yermekbayev, as Minister of Defense," Nursultan Nazarbayev said, adding that Nurlan Yermekbayev did military service, has served as the Assistant for International Affairs, Kazakh Ambassador to China and several countries of Southeast Asia, Minister, and has been appointed twice to the position of the Secretary of the Security Council.

The Head of State underlined the need to improve the military personnel training in line with the present-day requirements.

"I would like to thank Colonel General Saken Adilkhanovich Zhassuzakov for the impeccable service and entrust him with heading the National Defense University. The university faces big tasks in terms of upgrading the skills of the Armed Forces command personnel and developing military science. The university should become the major scientific educational center that will train students not only from our country but also from neighboring states," the President of Kazakhstan said.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions on the further development of the country's Armed Forces.