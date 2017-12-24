President clarifies why he transferred part of powers to gov’t and parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev clarified why the Constitution was amended and why he transferred a part of his powers to the Government and Parliament.

"There are doubts in any circumstance. These doubts cause decisions and progress. The Constitution was adopted in 1995. 22 years went by. In a fast-paced world, it's actually a whole era. And our Laws, including the fundamental Law, cannot remain constant. It should change with the times, with all movement. It was not the first amendment, we had made amendments before because life requires as everything is developing, moving," Nursultan Nazarbayev said during a meeting with representatives of Kazakhstan's media.

The Head of State believes that a significant step forward has been made in the distribution of powers. The President recalled that 35 of the President's powers were transferred to the Parliament and the Government under the Law.

"The Parliament's role has been greatly enhanced. The role of the Government has been bolstered. It's good when there is a President who can be made accountable for everything. If something goes wrong, then to ask permission and say ‘The president said so' instead of proposing on one's own. It's always easier. (...) Therefore, giving more powers and accountability to the Government for specific actions, giving more rights to the Parliament as the legislature to control the executive - what we did was right," he said.

"We will see in life whether we have done much or little. Each country, each nation has its own history, its traditions, its own life, its culture. Therefore, we are going the way we suppose necessary for our nation. The only that matters is whether our Kazakhstan nation approves of it," the Head of State added.

The interview will air on TV channels of Kazakhstan on December 25.