President comments on Kazakhstan-Germany dual education cooperation

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on the dual cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany during the press conference in Berlin, the President’s press service reports.

The journalists asked the Head of State the question concerning cooperation in implementing dual education system in Kazakhstan.

«Dual cooperation is of great importance for the country’s economy. We adopted German experience, collaborate with Germany in this sphere and continue our partnership,» the Head of State resumed.