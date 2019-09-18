President comments on new appointments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on new appointments, Kazinform reports.

«Krymbek Kusherbayev is a well experienced civil servant. He has been appointed the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

I express my gratitude to Marat Tazhin, who previously served at this position, for his longstanding work in public administration. His knowledge and experience will always be in demand.

Beibut Atamkulov has been appointed the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development. He has performed huge work on structural reorganization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Roman Sklyar has a rich professional background. He became the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev posted in his Twitter account.