EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6

    President commissioned Government to allocate 97bln tenge for agro-industrial complex development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned the Government to allocate additional financing for the support of agro-industrial complex of the country.

    "The Government must allocate additional 97bln tenge for agro-industrial complex financing," he said at the Cabinet's extended meeting on Friday.

    The President added that during his recent visit to China, the sides agreed on export of Kazakhstani wheat, meat, poultry meat, seed-oil and many other agricultural products, which, according to him "will boost  the country's agricultural sector."

    Alongside, the President commissioned the Government to develop agricultural cooperatives, increase export and elaborate a program on development of the sector.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development President of Kazakhstan Agriculture Government President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!