TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:55, 10 June 2016 | GMT +6

    President commissioned Government to develop legislation on countering terrorism in 2 months

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev commissioned today the Government to develop a package of legislative initiatives regarding countering terrorism and extremism, regulation of migration and religious associations as well as on trafficking, storage and sale of weapons in a two-month period, Akorda reports.

    “We need to consider the measures of enhancement of punishment of Kazakhstani citizens participating in international terrorist organizations. We must proceed from that they betray the interests of our country, and, in fact, get on the path of war against their Motherland. Besides, we need to simplify the process of conducting special operational events regarding terrorist threat. All this package of legislative initiatives must be included in the plan of legislative work for this year,” said the Head of State. 

