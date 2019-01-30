President commissioned to allocate 27bn tenge for regional and district hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed satisfaction over the Healthcare Ministry's work on introduction of a transparent drug inventory system.

In his words, the Ministry of Healthcare continues improving the quality of health services.



"Life expectancy and birth rate are increasing. 16mn electronic health passports have been created. Emergency care service has been improved. The Law on Regulation of Medications Prices has been adopted in Kazakhstan, due to which prices will be more transparent. I am quite satisfied with the Minister's work in this area. The adoption of this Law enabled us to save 26bn tenge of budgetary funds," said the President.



The Head of State also expressed concern over the quality and availability of health services in regions and rural areas.

In this context, the President commissioned the Government to allocate 27bn tenge for this purpose. "Mobile medical screening units should be organized in some villages. In the nearest three years we need to fully provide emergency care services with ambulance cars and mobile intensive care ambulances. By the end of 2020, the governors of the regions must fully provide the hospitals with the equipment they need," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.