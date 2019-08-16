EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 16 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch the programs for low-performing schools, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

    «I charge the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch special programs of overcoming academic failures among the schoolchildren from low-income families as well as among those studying at schools operating in complicated social conditions and demonstrating poor results,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the traditional Teachers’ August Conference in Nur-Sultan today.

    Tags:
    Education President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!