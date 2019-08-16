President commissions Education Ministry to launch special programs for low-performing schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch the programs for low-performing schools, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

«I charge the Ministry of Education and Science to develop and launch special programs of overcoming academic failures among the schoolchildren from low-income families as well as among those studying at schools operating in complicated social conditions and demonstrating poor results,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the traditional Teachers’ August Conference in Nur-Sultan today.