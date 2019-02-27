President commissions to allocate 120bn tenge for healthcare development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the XVIII Congress of Nur Otan in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned to allocate 120bn tenge for healthcare development, Kazinform reports.

The President stressed that each citizen of the country shall have an access to high quality healthcare services regardless of the place of living.



"Domestic medicine needs to focus on prevention of diseases and stimulation of healthy life style. The expenditures on the public healthcare services, primary medical and sanitary assistance must be raised from 40% to 60% of the total volume of healthcare financing," he said.



"120bn tenge must be allocated for fulfillment of this task," stressed the President.