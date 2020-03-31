President commissions to launch certain projects under Employment Road Map programme in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government and the governors of regions to launch certain projects under the Employment Road Map in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The quarantine imposed around the capital city, Almaty and Shymkent, led to redundancy of manpower, in particular, among youth. The Government and governors of the regions should immediately launch certain projects under the Employment Road Map in these regions. People should be employed and receive salary, instead of sitting at the checkpoints with no means of support,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the nation today.

«Upon arrival to the place of work, the people should be paid 85,000 tenge of relocation allowance in addition to their salaries,» the President noted.

According to the President, all those employed under the road map should be provided with decent working conditions and protective means.



