President commissions to raise Zhambyl region’s tourism potential

TARAZ. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the administration of Zhambyl region to raise the region's tourism potential, Press Secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post.

“The region has numerous historical sites which can be interesting for tourists,” said Tokayev.

The Head of State reminded that five historical sites of the region were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, such as the ancient towns of Aktobe-Balasagun, Kulan, Ornek, Kostobe, and Akyrtas.

“The mausoleums of Aisha Bibi and Kara Khan, the sacred land of Zhaissan, Koksai Gorge and other historical sites are the cultural values of our country. The Government currently drafts a state programme of tourism development, which will include 10 most important sites. Two of them will be located in Almaty region’s mountainous cluster. Turkestan’s cultural and historical cluster will be located on the border with Zhambyl region. With the consideration of the region’s historical and cultural importance, I commission the administration of Zhambyl region to work on development of tourism infrastructure of the New Silk Road expedition route which runs via the territories of three regions,” he stressed.



The President added that the Government and the regional administration should take joint efforts to develop this sector.