President commissions to restore idle enterprises of Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The Government must take effective steps to restore idle enterprises in Mangistau region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with the region’s public in Aktau, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Last year, I commissioned the Government and the local akimat to adopt a comprehensive plan of Mangistau region’s development. The document was adopted, and funds for its implementation were allocated. We give special attention to the improvement of Mangistau region’s residents. We have huge opportunities for all-round development of the region which lies at the intersection of important routes. Mangistau region is a unique region in all respects,» said the President.

Speaking on the processing industry and support of entrepreneurship, the Head of State noted that the region had greatly contributed to the strengthening of our independence.

«25% of the country’s oil is produced here. However, the region has great potential for the development of processing sector. Diversification of the national economy and establishment of enterprises manufacturing high-value added products is one of first priority goals of the state. All the akims must give a priority attention to this issue. This is a key task of the Government and local akimats,» he said.

«The Government must take effective measures to restore the enterprises standing idle in the region. New competitive projects must be launched. 29 projects worth more than 1trln tenge will be implemented in 2023-2026 which will let create over 3,000 new jobs. I commission the Government and regional akimat to ensure timely implementation of all the projects planned,» said Tokayev.

In his words, the region has great potential for business development.

«In recent years, the share of small and medium businesses in the gross regional product has reached 32%. Almost 140,000 people are employed in this sector. The number of entrepreneurs working in processing sector, tourism, trade, in education and medicine rises,» he said and added that the Government and the akimat must elaborate a package of measures to boost business activity.