EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 13 December 2022 | GMT +6

    President condoles over death of Kazakh artist Bulat Ayukhanov

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late Bulat Ayukhanov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President expressed condolences over the death of prominent figure of culture, artist of ballet, choreographer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Bulat Ayukhanov.

    «The owner of rare talent and creative longevity Bulat Ayukhanov contributed greatly to the development of domestic culture and choreographic art. He founded and headed for years the creative collective widely known today as the State Academic Theatre of Dance of Kazakhstan. He prepared tens of ballet performances on different stages within the country and abroad. In life and creative work Bulat Ayukhanov remained true to moral and spiritual values, served to art, passed on knowledge and experience to the younger generation. His bright memory will forever in our hearts,» reads the letter.


    Photo:vecher.kz
    Tags:
    Culture President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!