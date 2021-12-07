President condoles over passing of professor Talas Omarbekov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the over the passing of prominent public figure, scholar-teacher, PhD, prof, honored member of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan Talas Omarbekov, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Talas Omarbekov worked for many years as a teacher at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He greatly contributed to the development of domestic science. He made an invaluable contribution to the formation of new history of independent Kazakhstan. He dedicated his work to the in-depth study of the Turkic world, genealogy of the people, nomad culture of the people of Central Asia. The name and bright image of Talas Omarbekov will always be remembered by our people, his colleagues, and students,» reads the Facebook post.

Talas Omarbekov was born on May 29, 1948, in the village of Akzhar, Baizaksk district, Zhambyl region.

From 1967 to 1971 he studied at the Historic Faculty of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

He authored 800 scientific works, monographs and textbooks.