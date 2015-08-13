President condoles with China over Tianjin chemical plant blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping over the blast at Tianjing chemical plant.

The Head of State deeply regrets about numerous victims of the tragedy. "Sharing this tragic loss, on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and me personally, I express deep condolences to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China and families of the victims and those injured ," the telegram reads.

The President wished speedy recovery to the people injured in the blast, Akorda press service informs.