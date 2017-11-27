President condoles with family of Kazakhstani conductor Anatoly Molodov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of Kazakhstani choir conductor Anatoly Molodov, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

The press service notes that it is with great sadness that the Head of State has learnt the news of Anatoly Molodov's passing.



"For many years he served to the high ideals of our culture. The whole epoch of formation and development of choir art in Kazakhstan is associated with his name," the telegram reads.



It also notes that Anatoly Molodov nurtured an entire galaxy of talented singers.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Anatoly Molodov will be remembered by Kazakhstanis.