President condoles with family of prominent statesman Sultan Sartayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of prominent statesman, well-known scientist, member of the National Academy of Science, PhD in Law Sultan Sartayev upon his death, Akorda press service informs.

«With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of Sultan Sartayev who stood at the origins of creation of the Constitution of independent Kazakhstan. He greatly contributed to the formation of national legislation and democratic values. He left a large footprint on the sands of time and unfading heritage,» the telegram reads.

«Due to his dedicated work and outstanding personal qualities, Sultan Sartaev enjoyed a true respect of the nation, and his life path will certainly inspire many generations,» the Head of State pointed out.