President condoles with Italy upon earthquake victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi upon the devastating earthquake which struck the country today.

As Akorda reported, it is with deep regret the Head of State learnt about death of people as a result of the earthquake which hit the central part of the Apennine peninsula.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

The President expressed also readiness to render assistance to friendly Italy and wished soonest recovery to the injured.