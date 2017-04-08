President condoles with Sweden upon Stockholm terrorist attack victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf upon the terrorist attack in Stockholm, Akorda informed.

With a deep regret, the Head of State learnt about death of people as a result of terrorist attack in Stockholm

“We express our support to the government and people of Sweden in countering the international terrorism,” the telegram reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the President expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished soonest recovery to those injured.