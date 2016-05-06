EN
    18:35, 06 May 2016 | GMT +6

    President congratulated Kazakhstanis on Fatherland Defender’s Day (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev - Supreme Commander-in-Chief Nursultan Nazarbayev attended today a festive concert dedicated to celebration of the Day of Fatherland Defender being held now at Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall in Astana.

    “From the ancient times, defenders of Fatherland embodied honor, heroism, courage, bravery, patriotism and selfless service to their nation. Kazakhstan treasures memory and deeds of all generations of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the name of freedom and independence. Kazakhstan did not have its own army when we declared our sovereignty. By the Decree as of May 7, 1992 I took a decision to establish the Kazakhstani Army. Today we are celebrating namely this holiday,” said the Head of State.

    As the President emphasized, the Fatherland Defender’s Day is a glorious anniversary of the birth of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces.
    “I am congratulating all Kazakhstanis on the Fatherland Defender’s Day and the oncoming Victory Day,” said the Leader of the Nation.

    Kazakhstan will mark the 25th anniversary of its independence this year.
