President congratulated Kazakhstanis on oncoming 1st May holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at XXIV session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the oncoming Day of Unity - 1st May.

“The Day of Unity of Kazakhstan People is coming soon. Using this opportunity, I would like to wish happiness, well-being and success to Kazakhstani people! Blessed be our holy Kazakhstani land, our wise and talented multi-ethnic people!” the Leader of the Nation said addressing the participants of the session.