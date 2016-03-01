President congratulated people of Kazakhstan on Gratitude Day (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Gratitude Day.

"I want to heartily congratulate all of us on the Gratitude Day. My proposal to have this holiday was first voiced at the sitting of the People's Assembly and was widely supported. I first thought about it at that sitting when representatives of different ethnic groups began to speak about their gratefulness for each other. They talked about the Kazakhs who received here many people coming to the country, about our stability and accord we have. It's when I thought about establishing this holiday officially - the Day of Gratitude," N. Nazarbayev said speaking at the event dedicated to the Gratitude Day in the President's library in Astana today.

"In January 2016 I signed the decree, and now the Gratitude Day is one of our holidays. Since this year we will be celebrating this holiday as well. I am confident that this holiday will strengthen trust, accord and friendship in our society even more, which are so important these days," the President added.