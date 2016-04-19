President congratulates Accounts Committee on 20th anniversary.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the National Budget on its 20th anniversary.

The telegram of congratulation was read by Chairman of the Accounts Committee Kozy-Korpsh Dzhanburchin at the ceremonial meeting held in Astana today.

“Dear Friends! I am congratulating you on the remarkable date – the 20th anniversary of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the National Budget. Financial discipline has been a fundamental of successful development of the country's economy, social development and well-being of people. Strict observance of financial discipline is the main governmental task where the Accounts Committee plays an important role,” the telegram eads.

In his address, the President noted high authority of the Accounts Committee which functions as per the best world standards and wished fruitful work in its further activity for the good of the society and state.