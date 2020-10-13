President congratulates Astana Akshamy and Vechernyaya Astana newspapers on jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the staff of Astana Akshamy and Vechernyaya Astana newspapers on the jubilee, Kazinform reports.The President sincerely congratulated them on the 30th jubilee of the newspapers.

«I highly appreciate and respect your work as a golden bridge between the state and society,» the congratulatory letter reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the staff success, and each worker wellbeing.