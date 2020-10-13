EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:42, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Astana Akshamy and Vechernyaya Astana newspapers on jubilee

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the staff of Astana Akshamy and Vechernyaya Astana newspapers on the jubilee, Kazinform reports.The President sincerely congratulated them on the 30th jubilee of the newspapers.

    «I highly appreciate and respect your work as a golden bridge between the state and society,» the congratulatory letter reads.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the staff success, and each worker wellbeing.


    Tags:
    Mass media President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!