EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:53, 02 June 2021 | GMT +6

    President congratulates chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik on FIDE Women's Grand Prix victory

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik on her triumph at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    According to Tokayev, Zhansaya Abdumalik’s victory at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix is a great achievement in domestic chess.

    Zhansaya is the first Kazakhstani female chess player to achieve a men’s grandmaster norm.

    The Kazakh President believes that Zhansaya’s victory will give new impetus to the development of chess in the country.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!