President congratulates chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik on FIDE Women's Grand Prix victory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik on her triumph at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

According to Tokayev, Zhansaya Abdumalik’s victory at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix is a great achievement in domestic chess.

Zhansaya is the first Kazakhstani female chess player to achieve a men’s grandmaster norm.

The Kazakh President believes that Zhansaya’s victory will give new impetus to the development of chess in the country.